Woman killed, three injured as speeding truck enters kitchen

Our Correspondent

Talwara (Hoshiarpur), Feb 2

A truck overloaded with stone crusher material entered the kitchen of a house after ramming into its wall at Khunda village on the Hajipur to Mansar road yesterday. A woman died in the mishap, while three other family members suffered injuries.

Vijay Kumar, son of Prakash Chand, a resident of Khunda village, told the police that his house was situated on the roadside at the Khunda canal road. His mother Swaran Kaur (70+), brother Varinder Kumar (42), Raj Kumari (32), wife of Varinder, and sister Paramjit Kaur, wife of Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Rakdi village, falling under the Talwara police station, were having food in the kitchen around 8 pm on February 1.

A speeding truck entered the kitchen of their house after ramming into the wall. All four family members suffered serious injuries in the mishap. They were taken to a hospital in Hajipur where doctors declared Swaran dead on arrival. After administering first aid, the injured persons were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.

Truck driver Gulzar Ahmed Kausi, a resident of Thiun village, falling under the Kangan police station, Gandharbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested. A case under Sections 279, 304-A, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against him.

Truck driver held

Truck driver Gulzar Ahmed Kausi, a resident of Thiun village, falling under the Kangan police station, Gandharbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested. A case under Sections 279, 304-A, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against him.