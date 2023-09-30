Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

A 65-year-old woman was murdered at Arya Nagar in Kartarpur on Thursday. The assailants entered woman’s house and attacked her and her daughter with sharp weapons. The woman received head injuries and died on-the-spot while condition of her daughter Meena Rani was stated to be critical.

The teams of the CIA staff, forensics and the Kartarpur police station reached the spot soon after the incident and started investigation.

The teams recovered CCTV footages of the area and were trying to collect evidences about the suspects.

Husband of the deceased, Gurmeet Singh, had returned from the US a few days ago. The family runs a general store and Gurmeet was reportedly at the shop when the incident happened. The body of the deceased bore deep cuts on the back and hands. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at the Civil Hospital.