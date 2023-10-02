Woman nabbed in drug case died of illness: Cop

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, October 1

The woman, who was arrested by the Garhshankar police on the charge of drug smuggling, had died of illness. This was stated by Garhshankar SHO Jaipal Singh.

She breathed her last during treatment at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur yesterday. The body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Inspector Kuldeep Singh of the Garhshankar police station had arrested 11 persons from Denowal Khurd village with 140 intoxicant injections on September 28.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Garhshankar police station. The suspects were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Before sending them to the jail, they were taken to the hospital for medical examination On September 29. The condition of one of the suspects, Sito, deteriorated. Following which, she was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. Owing to her serious condition, doctors referred her to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, where she died during treatment.

Garhshankar SHO Jaipal Singh said the post-mortem examination was done by a board of doctors. After recording the proceedings under Section 176 of the CrPC, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites.

Body handed over to kin for last rites

