Woman, son held for rape of girl

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a woman on the charge of helping her son rape a girl. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect was identified as Binder, a resident of Saidpur Jhirri village. He said the victim had complained to the police that the suspect conspired with her son Love Jeet to kidnap her on the pretext of marriage. The victim said Lovejeet repeatedly raped her and impregnated her. The IO said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 506 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and her son, who was arrested earlier. oc

two booked for dowry harassment

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a mother-son duo for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Satpal said the suspects were identified as Manpreet Singh, and his mother Satya Devi, residents of Mohalla Suraj Nagar (North), Moga City. Mandeep Lochan, a resident of Talwann village, who is wife of Manpreet Singh, complained to the police that her husband and mother-in-law harassed her for bringing more dowry and mentally tortured her. The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects after an inquiry. oc

Man held for snatchings

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a man, who is involved in snatchings, in the area. Investigating Officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspect was identified as Sonu, a resident of Toti village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi police station in Kapurthala district. He said the suspect was intercepted at a naka and Rs 500, five mobile phones, four charges and two sharp weapons were recovered for his possession. The IO said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and the motorcycle he used for snatching mobile phones impounded by the police.

