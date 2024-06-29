Woman, son held on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 28

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a mother-son duo on the charge of murdering a woman.

SHO Jai Pal said the suspects had been identified as Balwinder Kaur, alias Binder, a resident of Talwandi Salen village, and her son Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa.

The SHO said the suspects murdered Rajwinder Kaur (35), wife of Amrik Singh, a resident of the same village. The SHO said the husband of the deceased was also an accused in the case and had been absconding.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Udho Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, told the police that his sister-in-law Rajwinder Kaur’s marriage was solemnised with Amrik Singh nine years ago and the trio murdered his relative on June 22.

The SHO said a case had been registered against the suspects and Amrik.

