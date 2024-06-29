Woman, son held on murder charge

Phagwara, June 28
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a mother-son duo on the charge of murdering a woman.
SHO Jai Pal said the suspects had been identified as Balwinder Kaur, alias Binder, a resident of Talwandi Salen village, and her son Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa.
The SHO said the suspects murdered Rajwinder Kaur (35), wife of Amrik Singh, a resident of the same village. The SHO said the husband of the deceased was also an accused in the case and had been absconding.
Raj Kumar, a resident of Udho Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, told the police that his sister-in-law Rajwinder Kaur’s marriage was solemnised with Amrik Singh nine years ago and the trio murdered his relative on June 22.
The SHO said a case had been registered against the suspects and Amrik.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...