Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 3

Four unidentified motorcyclist-borne miscreants allegedly shot at a mother-son duo at Bhago-Budha village near Kabirpur here today.

The victims have been identified as Geeta Rani (55), wife of former sarpanch Mangat Ram, and her son Udik Chand (32). They were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi. They were later referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

Old enmity suspected: Cop Babandeep Singh, DSP, Sultanpur Lodhi, while confirming the incident, said the police had registered a case under Sections 307, 34 and 120B of the IPC and the Arms Act against the suspects. An old enmity could be the reason behind the attack.

On hearing the sound of firing, people rushed to the spot. They managed to arrest one of the four suspects and handed him over to the police. The suspect has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Bhago-Budha village. Other three suspects managed to flee from the spot.

