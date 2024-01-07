Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

A 28-year-old woman has tested positive for swine flu here. This is the year’s first swine flu case in the district.

Hailing from Qazi Mandi in Jalandhar, the woman with respiratory problem was admitted to the PGI on December 1. She was discharged from the hospital on December 29.

She again developed some problems and was admitted to a private hospital here on December 30. She was later referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where she is still undergoing treatment.

The woman is suffering from respiratory illnesses and has asthma and cystic lung fibrosis. She was also reported to have dyspnea (shortness of breath, tightness in chest) a year ago. She had also been advised to go for lung transplant due to problem in her lungs.

On January 3, she tested positive for swine flu. Since January 4, she had been on oxygen support. Now, her condition is said to be stable. The woman, who has her contacts in Chandigarh, has no travel history.

Aditya Paul, an epidemiologist here, said: “The patient tested positive for swine flu on January 3. Since then, she was undergoing treatment at the PGI. This is the first swine flu case from the district this year.”

Dr Paul said: “Only one case has been reported from Jalandhar so far. It is, however, advisable that people wear masks at crowded places and in closed settings to keep themselves protected from viruses.”

Year's first case

Aditya Paul, an epidemiologist here, said: “The patient tested positive for swine flu on January 3. Since then, she was undergoing treatment at the PGI. This is the first swine flu case from the district this year. Only one case has been reported from Jalandhar so far. It is, however, advisable that people wear mask at crowded places and in closed settings to keep themselves protected from viruses.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #PGI Chandigarh