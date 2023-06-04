Woman travel agent arrested for trafficking

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 3

The Shahkot police have arrested a fake travel agent woman on the charge of cheating and trafficking. The Station House Officer (SHO), Baljit Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Mamta of Saidpur Jhirri village.

Monika, a resident of the same village, filed a complaint with the police that she paid Rs 70,000 to Mamta for her migration to Dubai, but she sold her for Rs 2 Lakh.

The complainant said she somehow managed to reach Indian Embassy, which helped her to reach back.

The SHO said a case under Sections 406(breach of trust), 420(cheating), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave.) and 370-A (exploitation of trafficking person) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.