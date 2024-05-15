Woman travel agent held for fraud

Phagwara, May 14
The Shahkot police have arrested a woman travel agent for duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 13.75 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.
Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh and investigating officer (IO) in the case said the suspect had been identified as Rajnish Kaur, alias Rajni Bala, a resident of Baba Bahadar Nagar, Ludhiana.
Sahbi a resident of Mohalla Gobind Nagar, Shahkot, told the police that he had paid Rs 13.75 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his migration to Canada. However, the suspect neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money.
The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act was registered against the suspect.
