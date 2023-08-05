Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 4

In a daylight incident, two bike-borne youths chased a woman, who was riding her scooter, and followed the victim to her house before snatching her gold chain yesterday afternoon.

Her husband lodged a complaint with the Paragpur police post after which investigation began. “Two CCTV footages show that the woman has brought her two schoolgoing children back home. After entering her house, before she parked her scooter and locked the gate, the bikers reach near her house,” the police said.

The driver of the bike wore a helmet. The one riding pillion and donning a cap ran after her, snatched her gold chain while she was perhaps still in the verandah and runs back. The woman followed them, but the duo sped away with her chain.

ASI Surinder Pal Singh said, “We have registered a case and our teams are on the job to arrest the miscreants.”