Woman's modesty outraged, 3 held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons, including two women on the charges of outraging woman’s modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and committing crimes with common intention. Investigating Officer Harbhajan Lal said the accused had been identified as Lachhmann Dass, a resident of Dheena village under the Sadar Jamsher police station, his wife Kamlesh, and daughter Joti. Simranjit Kaur, a resident of Dheena village and belonging to Dhandowal village had complained to the police that the accused, Lachhmann, touched her inappropriately on November 10. She was assaulted by him and his wife and daughter. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 354-D, 323 and 324 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the three accused. OC

21-yr-old woman missing for 6 days

Phagwara: A 21-year-old woman and resident of Bilga village has been missing for the past six days. Ashok Kumar, a resident of Patti Bagga, Bilga, complained to the police that his daughter, Parwindar Kaur, left home on December 16, but did not return. Investigating Officer Buta Ram said a missing report had been registered in this connection with the disappearance of the married woman at the Nakodar Sadar police station. OC

Proclaimed offender held

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for the past few months. Investigating Officer Kulwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Dharme Dian village under the Mehat Pur police station. The Investigating Officer said the accused was a member of robbers’ gang and a case under Section 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 of the IPC was registered against the accused on January 26, 2021 and was declared a PO on July 8.