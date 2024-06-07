Woman’s modesty outraged, 5 booked

Phagwara, June 6
The Lohian Khas police have booked five persons on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty.
Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Shani, his brother Viki and Prince, residents of Kamal Pur village, Noni, a resident of Sindharr village, and Gopi, a resident of Hairan village.
Manjit Kaur, a resident of Kang Kalan village, told the police that the suspects carrying sharp weapons barged into her house on the evening of May 14. The suspects attacked her, tore her clothes and ransacked her house.
The IO said a case under Sections 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323, 324, 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
No arrest has been made so far. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding persons.
