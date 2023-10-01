Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 30

The police claimed to have solved the murder case of an elderly woman within 24 hours with the arrest of a 37-year-old man. The suspect has been identified as Neeraj Kumar.

The woman, identified as Surinder Kaur, was murdered at Kartarpur and her daughter Meena Rani suffered serious injuries in the incident that took place on September 28. Meena was admitted to a Jalandhar hospital.

Gurmeet Ram (70), husband of the elderly woman, lodged a complaint with the Kartarpur police. On the bases of his complaint, a case under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Kartarpur police station on September 28. The police also recovered the scooter stolen by the suspect from his house.

In his complaint, Gurmeet said he was at his grocery store at the time of the incident. An unidentified man entered his house and killed his wife. He also attacked his daughter, who suffered serious injuries.

After the murder, the accused also changed his clothes at the victim’s house to change his appearance. The police have recovered blood-stained clothes of the suspect and the weapon used to commit the crime. They also recovered the clothes he stole from the victim’s house to change his appearance.

The police said Neeraj suspected that Surinder Kaur, who is his grandmother, was performing witchcraft on his family. As a result, his and his brother’s marriages were not being solemnised. The suspect also told them that he, his mother and his animals were repeatedly falling sick due to the witchcraft. He suspected that all this was the handiwork of the elderly woman. In a fit of anger, he murdered her.

Witchcraft motive behind murder!

