Woman’s murder case solved in 24 hours, four in police net

Our Correspondent

Talwara, March 26

The Hajipur police have solved the blind murder case of a woman, whose body was found in the forests of Sahoda Kandi village, within 24 hours of its happening. The police have arrested four persons in this connection. Police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar said the deceased had been identified as Sunita Rani, wife of Narinder Singh of Bhawanal village.

The deceased’s husband Narinder Singh (45) told the police that his wife had gone to her parents’ house in Dandoh village on March 23 with her five-month-old son, but she did not reach there. Meanwhile, he started searching for her at his own level, but could not find his wife. On March 24, he came to know that the body of an unidentified woman was recovered by Hajipur police in the forest of Sahoda Kandi. She was later identified as his wife Sunita.

Narinder Singh told the police that Narinder Bhatia, alias Vicky, of his village had deserted his first wife and married another woman Narinder Kaur, alias Jassi, both of them were his wife Sunita Rani’s friends. He said Rahul, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla Dasuya, who did not have any child and was living with a woman Gulshan in Emma Mangat village under police station Mukerian. They were pressurising his wife to give them her five-month-old child.

According to the police, on Saturday Narendra Bhatia and Narendra Jassi, as per their plan, took Sunita Rani to pay obeisance at the Gagan Ji Ka Tila in Sahoda Kandi village. While Rahul snatched the child from Sunita and gave it to Gulshan. When Sunita insisted on taking her child back, Rahul took her to the forest and killed Sunita with a stone and strangulated with a scarf. After the recovery of the body, Hajipur police investigated the case thoroughly. Based on the statement of husband of the deceased, Rahul, Gulshan, Narinder Bhatia, alias Vicky, and his wife Narinder Kaur Bhatia, alias Jassi, were booked by the police and arrested. The child was recovered and handed over to the father.