Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

Phagwara, March 21
The role of women in nation building can never be ignored and I request all female voters to exercise their right to vote on election day, said Congress candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who addressed several election meetings in Phillaur Assembly constituency. As part of her poll campaign, along with Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Karamjit visited villages Takhar, Patti Lohara, Ghurka, Rurki, Surja, Kutbewal, Dallewal, and Jand in the constituency.
Karamjit said the Congress party had given her an enormous responsibility and she would take along everyone to fulfil it. She said Chaudhary Santokh Singh was dedicated to his work and always inspired all of us to work passionately, adding that his contributions would never be forgotten.
“Each woman should exercise her right to vote, as every vote is vital. Voting is our constitutional right and method to get the change that we want. I will work day and night for the empowerment of women,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...