Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 21

The role of women in nation building can never be ignored and I request all female voters to exercise their right to vote on election day, said Congress candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who addressed several election meetings in Phillaur Assembly constituency. As part of her poll campaign, along with Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Karamjit visited villages Takhar, Patti Lohara, Ghurka, Rurki, Surja, Kutbewal, Dallewal, and Jand in the constituency.

Karamjit said the Congress party had given her an enormous responsibility and she would take along everyone to fulfil it. She said Chaudhary Santokh Singh was dedicated to his work and always inspired all of us to work passionately, adding that his contributions would never be forgotten.

“Each woman should exercise her right to vote, as every vote is vital. Voting is our constitutional right and method to get the change that we want. I will work day and night for the empowerment of women,” she added.