Women prisoners learn tailoring in Hoshiarpur jail

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 12

On the orders of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Dilbag Singh Johal, CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi visited Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. During this, she listened to the problems of inmates and inquired about their health. Apart from this, the registers of the jail were also examined.

A three-month tailoring course was started in collaboration with an NGO, and sewing machines were also provided to the women inmates to bring them into the mainstream. She said that with this course, women can stand on their feet after coming out of jail. Aparajita Joshi directed the jail superintendent to take special care of the cleanliness in the jail and not to let rainwater logging occur. Along with this, spray should be done to avoid diseases spread by mosquitoes and medicines should be made available to the prisoners after examining their eyes to prevent the virus spreading in the eyes. She said that on September 9, National Lok Adalat will be organised in the district.

#Hoshiarpur