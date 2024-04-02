 Women protest torture of girl by Muscat agents, seek action : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  Women protest torture of girl by Muscat agents, seek action

Women protest torture of girl by Muscat agents, seek action

Demand FIR against travel agent who took her abroad, sold her

Women protest torture of girl by Muscat agents, seek action

Women protest outside the Mehatpur police station in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

A number of women under the banner of Istri Jagriti Manch along with residents of Bir Baloki village organised a protest outside Mehatpur police station today. Led by Anita Sandhu of the Istri Jagriti manch they demanded an FIR be registered against a female travel agent of Umarwal Billa village who allegedly worked for agents abroad and sent a village girl to Muscat where she was tortured. The victim’s mother was among the protestors.

Photo sent by the victim to her family showing injury marks on her body. Tribune photo

After the protest, Mehatpur SHO said an FIR would be registered against the agent.

Sandhu alleged that 1.5 months ago a Beer Baloki village based widow was misled by the agent into sending her daughter abroad by the agent, on the promise that the girl would be paid money once she reached Dubai. However, once there, the agent sold the girl to some other agents in Muscat as per a planned conspiracy. The agent herself returned to Punjab.

Photo sent by the victim to her family showing injury marks on her body.

The complaint of the villagers has been noted and an FIR is being registered against the female travel agent. Gurshinder Kaur, Mehatpur SHO

Sandhu further alleged that while the family was unable to contact the victim for quite some time, they learned the truth when the victim escaped from the agents in Muscat and sent photos of the torture she had undergone, to her sister. She sent photos of injuries on her fingers and blue marks on other parts of her body and urged her family to rescue her.

A request regarding this was submitted by the residents of Bir Baloki village and their panchayat to the Mehatpur police station on March 20. However, no FIR was registered until today.

The villagers alleged even days ago, the woman agent demanded money to bring the girl back and also asked the family to organise a ticket for her return, in front of the village panchayat. Irate villagers held a protest outside the police station demanding justice, alleging inordinate delay in action.

Villagers said the police delayed the matter for days but Mehatpur SHO Gurshinder Kaur today said a case wa filed. The woman agent was also brought for questioning after the protest.

SHO Gurshinder said: “The complaint of the villagers has been noted and an FIR is being registered against the female travel agent.”

Prakash Chand, former sarpanch of Bir Baloki village, along with village residents, Istri Jagriti Manch leaders Baksho Kushaidpur and Paramjit Bir Baloki and Punjab Student Union leaders were also present during the protest.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

