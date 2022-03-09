Women sleuths share their experiences

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 8

The Nawanshahr police on Tuesday celebrated International Women’s Day with women staff and organised a series of events in the district to mark the day.

Inaugurating a district-level programme, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said it is heartening to see that women are excelling in every arena through sheer hard work and have been proving their mettle. Kaur exhorted them to carve a niche for themselves.

She said the country was moving in a right direction as more and more number of girls were scaling new heights in every sector of the society.

She spoke about sexual harassment and asked the women folk to contact her in case of any problem. During the event, various cultural programmes, including Giddha, Bhangra, singing and speeches, were presented by the women staff of the Nawanshahr police.

Some of the women sleuths also shared their experiences at their work stations. Later, the SSP felicitated the hard-working members of the women police staff.

The police also organised a medical camp for women at Pathlava village. Prominent among those present on the occasion included SP Manvinderbir Singh and ASP (under trainee) Jasroop.