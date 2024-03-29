Women voters made aware of right to franchise

Mukerian, March 28
Camps were organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to make the voters aware. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Mukerian, Kumari Manju Bala said the camps were held for women voters in Talwandi Kalan and Harsa Mansar.
The first-time women voters were especially made aware about their right to vote on the occasion. CDPO Manju Bala said that by using the right to vote, one can raise one’s voice for rights and carve a special place in society and strengthen democracy.
The polling percentage in the elections indicated that irrespective of the situation rural women voters came out in large numbers to cast their votes.
Meanwhile, a scooter rally was also taken out by the Anganwadi workers in village Talwandi Kalan to encourage women to come out and cast their votes in large numbers.
