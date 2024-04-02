Women’s hockey meet from April 5

Jalandhar, April 1
The first edition of the Surjit 5S Women’s Hockey Gold Cup-2024 will be played from April 5 at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park. The tournament is organised every year in honour of former Indian hockey team captain Surjit Singh Randhawa.
CEO of the society Iqbal Singh Sandhu said the tournament would be played on a ‘league-cum-knockout’ basis. Eight teams, namely Central Railway Mumbai, Punjab-XI, CRPF Delhi, Northern Railway Delhi, Haryana-XI, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Union Bank of India, Mumbai and Sports Authority of India, Sonepat will participate. The teams have been divided into two pools and the final match of the tournament will be played on April 7. Hockey India has appointed Rohini Bopanna (Karnataka) as technical director, GS Sangha as umpire manager, Renu Bala, Harinder Kaur and Renu as technical officials, Deepa (Delhi), Bhagyashree Agarwal (Maharashtra), Shivani Sharma (Haryana) and Dharmbir Kaur (Punjab) have been appointed as umpires for the tournament.
Working president Lakhwinderpal Singh Khaira said a cash prize of Rs 2.57 lakh to the teams was sponsored by chairman of Gakhal Group, USA, who sponsors Rs 5.51 lakh cash prize to the winning team of the tournament every year. He added that the best player and best goalkeeper of the tournament would be awarded Rs 11,000 each, along with the Late Swadesh Chopra Memorial Award.
Secretary General Surinder Singh Bhapa said matches would also be played under flood lights and the entry would be free.
