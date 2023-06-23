Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Ashok Kaura

Kapurthala, June 22

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh on Wednesday gave strict instructions to the officials of the Education Department and the Social Security Department to ensure that any compromise in the quality of mid-day meal for students should not be tolerated.

During a review meeting here at DAC, the DC reviewed the various schemes of the Education Department, District Program Officer and Labour Department. He said that special attention should be paid to the quality of food being served as a mid-day meal to about 49,000 students in the district .

Deputy Commissioner asked the department to ensure the cleanliness of the schools especially the kitchens in the schools before the school reopens on July 3 after the vacations.

Taking serious note of the delay in the treatment of the school students after the health check-up, DC said that the list of students who need medical treatment should be submitted immediately so that he could personally take up this issue with the higher authorities to get it resolved at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the District Program Officer to implement the schemes for the welfare of women and children in true spirit and manner.

He categorically asked to ensure proper distribution of nutrients being supplied by MARKFED in 711 Anganwadi centre’s of the district.

Apart from this, he also ordered a timely check-up of pregnant women besides ensuring supply of quality food to them . Apart from this, he asked the Labour Department to ensure maximum registration of construction workers by the Punjab Construction Workers Welfare Board.

It is to be mentioned that at present free education to children, stipend, medical treatment etc. are being provided to the registered workers by the Punjab government.