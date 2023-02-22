Work begins on road linking Hoshiarpur with Himachal

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, February 21

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today said no black spot would be left in the state with the strengthening of the road network.

He addressed the residents of the area after inaugurating the work of strengthening the 16.40-km-long Garhshankar-Santokhagarh road at a cost of Rs 14.32 crore at Adda Jhungian of Garhshankar in the presence of Deputy Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Krishan Rouri.

The minister said the road connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh was important for tourism and trade. A stretch of 16.40 km is in Hoshiarpur district and it goes up to Una in Himachal Pradesh and Nangal Dam, etc. He said the last repair of this road was done in August 2015 and the latest repair would be completed by December 31.

The minister saidthe construction work of Mahilpur-Phagwara road would be started soon. He said this important road connected Mahilpur to Jejon and further to Himachal Pradesh.