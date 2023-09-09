Work on Guru Ravidas Bani Adhiyan Centre at Ballan to start soon: MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sushil Kumar Rinku has said that the work of Guru Ravidas Bani Adhiyan Centre at Ballan would start soon.

I hope that the centre would act as a lighthouse for perpetuating the ideology of Guru Ravidas so that our future generations can seek inspiration. Sushil Kumar Rinku, Lok Sabha MP

In a meeting held at Dera Ballan with chief Sant Niranjan Dass and the management, the MP said that many formalities had been completed and a state-level meeting would be held soon in this regard. He said that the first instalment of Rs 25 crore had already been handed over for starting work to Sant Niranjan Dass in March this year.

The MP said that the centre would facilitate comprehensive study of the life and philosophy of Guru Ravidas. The centre would also be instrumental in propagating the teachings of the guru, MP said.

He said, “I hope that the centre would act as a lighthouse for further perpetuating the ideology of Guru Ravidas so that our future generations can seek inspiration.” Prominent amongst those present at the meeting include Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, ADC Varinderpal Singh Bajwa and others.

