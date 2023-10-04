Work on indoor stadium hangs fire

Phagwara, October 3
An indoor stadium conceived for Nakodar town about 35 years ago is still incomplete. The decision to construct an indoor stadium was taken in 1988 and work began on the land opposite the Civil Hospital here. Thousands of rupees were spent on construction, but it could not be completed.
Congress leader late Umrao Singh had laid the foundation stone and the Punjab government released a grant of Rs 1.95 lakh on March 8, 1988, for the construction of the stadium. However, the money was not spent, and the state internal audit department passed strictures against the non-utilisation of funds. The Punjab State Sports Council directed the Nagar Council to refund the grants that were not utilised on time.
