 Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion : The Tribune India

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Expected to be over in next two to three days; residents to heave sigh of relief

An advance bundh being plugged along Rampur Gaura village of Mand area in Sultanpur Lodhi. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 18

Work to plug a significant breach, spanning approximately 250 ft, near Rampur Gaura village along the advance bundh is nearing completion.

Working round the clock

Villagers, in collaboration with volunteers led by Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Sewa Sect in Sarhali, have been working tirelessly round the clock for the past few days to mend the breach and restore connectivity to remote villages. They hope that the work would be over in the next two to three days.

Farm leader criticises Government, Department

Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand, along with other farmer leaders, criticised the government and the Drainage Department for their absence during the work to plug the breach. He said no one from the administration or the Drainage Department visited the bundh to assess the situation or inquire if residents need any assistance.

Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand, said the breach had severed connection to numerous villages, forcing residents to rely on boats for transportation. The most affected villages from between Rampur Gaura to Sangra are facing difficulty in commuting.

He praised Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who provided boats and necessary machinery, and the support of Kar Sewa volunteers and village residents to make this repair work possible.

Swaran Singh, another resident of Rampur Gaura village, said as work to plug the breach was almost over, connectivity to neighbouring villages would now be restored.

He said residents were forced to stay on their rooftops due to heavy water flow in the past few days. While the breach will be plugged soon, he expected relief for residents. Additionally, residents appealed to the state government to assess their losses and provide financial aid to facilitate house repairs.

