Work on STP in final stage of completion

Kapurthala, December 23

To ensure efficient management of solid waste and sewerage flow, a newly-constructed Sewerage Treatment Plant is being shortly initiated at Jalal Bhulana village with a capacity of 2 MLD.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh visited the site, where he interacted with officials of the Sewerage Board to inspect the project. He directed the officials to complete the final touches to make the facility operational. The facility, being set up at a cost of Rs 6.88 crore, will not only manage solid waste, but also would provide treated water for irrigation purposes, besides preparing manure from the extracted waste.

The DC said the facility would benefit several localities and villages situated nearby the Rail Coach Factory. He said the project was in the final stage and would be operational soon. He said hundreds of houses could be networked to the project to make its full utilisation, which would help curtail pollution in the drain.

Officials of the Sewerage Board apprised the DC that the project was equipped with a technology, which would efficaciously treat sewerage and solid waste. Capt Karnail Singh instructed the officials to get the needful done. Executive Engineer Pritpal Singh, SDO Gaurav, Junior Engineer Gurpinder Singh and others were also present on the occasion.

DC meets officials

