Work to install 1,218 CCTV cameras in Jalandhar at 188 locations in progress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal on Friday said the surveillance and traffic management project would be completed by December 15.

The DC said the work of installing 1,218 CCTV cameras at 188 locations was already underway in the city. He said these cameras would be connected with an integrated command and control centre (ICCC).

Sarangal said the city surveillance, adaptive traffic control and intelligent management system, installation of message sign boards, public address systems, emergency call boxes, video management systems, poles and junction boxes, air quality sensors, integrations and the regional data centre were the main part of the project.

He said city surveillance and traffic management system would be further integrated with e-challan, Vahan and other softwares. It would help the police maintain law and order and in issuing e-challans for red light jumping, speeding, triple riding and driving without helmets.

Sarangal asked officials of Smart City Limited to ensure completion of the ambitious project well-before time and start trials. Officials from Smart City Limited told the DC that 44 projects worth Rs 171.76 crore had already been completed in Jalandhar and the remaining works were near completion.

The DC asked officials of the municipal corporation (MC) to ensure quality check of development works. He made it clear that any compromise with the quality of work would not be tolerated. He also ordered third party audit of works completed till now.

The DC inspected projects that included round-the-clock bulk surface water supply, Burlton Park sports hub, solid waste management at Wariana, modernisation of Mithapur Hockey Stadium, installation of GIS-linked QR code-based property UID number plates and its integration with municipal services and construction of rooftop rainwater harvesting in government hospitals.