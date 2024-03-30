Worker dies in factory cylinder blast

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, March 29

A 27-year-old worker died in a cylinder blast at a factory in Amar Nagar locality on the Phagwara-Banga road here.

‘Factory was storing nitrogen cylinders’ After getting information, the police team reached the spot. They said the factory was storing nitrogen cylinders used in fire extinguishers. The incident took place when the victim was reportedly filling a cylinder with a bigger one.

The victim, Baljit Singh, a resident of Khotran village, reportedly suffered burn injuries in his chest and abdomen. He was first rushed to the Civil Hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana. However, he died on way to the hospital.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the intensity and sound of the blast led to a panic in the area. They were collecting footage of CCTV cameras to get further details in the case.

