Workshop dwells on 5S methodology

Phagwara, September 14

Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) organised an insightful workshop on the 5S methodology, geared towards elevating workplace productivity, organisation and overall efficiency. The event saw participation of an estimated 80 attendees.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, while delivering the introductory remarks emphasised the pivotal role that the 5S methodology plays in facilitating continuous improvement within the industrial work culture. He said that the 5S methodology is an asset for organisations aspiring to optimise their operations and thrive in today’s competitive landscape. He affirmed Science City’s commitment to nurture a culture of constant improvement and innovation as well as facilitate such initiatives that contribute to the growth and success of industries in the region.

Sonu Bansal, associate counsellor, CII, provided insights into the 5S methodology, tracing its origins to Japanese principles.

