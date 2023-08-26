Workshop dwells on science journalism

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 25

Pushpa Gujral Science City organised a workshop on ‘Science journalism through vernacular media’ to provide a platform for budding journalists to improve their skills and develop professionalism in science communication. The workshop was attended by more than 150 participants including young journalists, as well as students and teachers of journalism and mass communication from different colleges across Punjab.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, while delivering the introductory remarks said the Constitution of India serves as a guiding light for every citizen to embrace a scientific way of thinking. By harnessing the power of science communication and journalism, we not only empower individuals with knowledge but also lay the foundation for a nation that thrives on curiosity and innovation. A skilled science journalist can interpret complex scientific breakthroughs and translate them into a language that is devoid of confusion, making the wonders of science accessible to all.

#Phagwara