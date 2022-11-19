Workshop for visually impaired people organised

Jalandhar, November 18
Lovely Professional University (LPU) hosted a two-day sensitisation workshop — Tech Fiesta — for visually impaired people on its campus, in collaboration with Saksham, a non-government organisation.
The workshop was aimed at understanding the challenges that people with visual impairment tend to face. Technological solutions to those challenges were also presented.
Nearly 300 visually impaired people from across the state and adjoining areas attended the workshop.
While inaugurating the workshop, Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the organisers. Addressing all able-bodied persons of the world on the campus, Mittal, stressed, “We must learn from the visually impaired how difficulties in life should be overcome.”
