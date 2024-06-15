Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 14

The CII-Jalandhar Zone organised a workshop on AI and ChatGPT at Lovely Professional University, aimed at familiarising industry members with the latest innovations in the technical world. The objective of this workshop was to provide information to the industry members about the new techniques of working with AI and ChatGPT.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Lovi Raj highlighted that AI can increase the speed of production in companies and bring about technical changes in operations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#ChatGPT #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara