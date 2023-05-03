Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To cater to the rising need of analysing data in corporate world as well as in teaching, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus conducted a one-day workshop on 'Basics of R-Studio'. The workshop was held to provide hands-on experience to students and faculty by Dr. Sahil Raj (Associate Professor, Punjabi University, Patiala). Dr S.K Sood (Director, LKCTC) and Dr Inderpal Singh (HOD, Management) presented token of gratitude to Dr Sahil Raj. Dr Inderpal Singh (HOD, Management) welcomed the dignitaries and stated that Dr. Sahil Raj is one of the renowned names in this field of research. He stated that post Covid-19, there has been increasing demand for data analytics and business forecasting professionals. He said that R-Studio is one of the innovative software to analyse the data and this workshop is organised to give practical inputs to students about thus software.

Training Programme at Sanskriti KMV

Sanskriti KMV School, a leading educational institution, concluded a three-day interactive program titled LMAD (Let's Make A Difference) aimed at promoting sensitivity towards humanity. The programme, in collaboration with Asia Plateau, a renowned organisation from Maharashtra, was an effort to instil values of compassion and empathy among the adolescent students. The LMAD program, under the direction of Viral Mazumdar (Founder and Programme Director), encouraged students to reduce screen time and focus on building interpersonal relationships while promoting a gadget free and serene environment. The programme was well-received by the students, who actively participated in various activities and shared their thoughts and opinions. As a part of the programme, the Positive Commitment Board was introduced, allowing students to write down their resolutions and dreams. Rachna Monga, Principal, specifically mentioned that the school believes in nurturing responsible and empathetic global citizens and is committed to provide students with opportunities to broaden their horizons.

School celebrates LABOUR DAY

Labour Day was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr.Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, with great enthusiasm. Students made badges and Thank You cards and presented these to the drivers, conductors and sweepers , paying gratitude to their hard work and dedication. A special Assembly was also conducted wherein students were informed that Labour Day is observed to raise awareness and educate people about the importance and rights of workers.

National Youth Parliament

DAV College, under the aegis of Department of Political Science, organised the 16th National Youth Parliament at the National Level. It was sponsored by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India under the Scheme of National Youth Parliament Competition in universities/colleges throughout the country. Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar, while highlighting the importance of Youth Parliament said the aim is to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habits of discipline, tolerance of the views of others and to enable the student community to understand the working of our Parliamentary institutions. The co-ordinator of the programme Dr. Dinesh Arora, said that 38 institutions all over the country have participated at the group Level competition and six institutes have qualified for the national level. In this event, 55 students participated and tried to create the look of real Parliament.

Labour Day observed at Ivy WOrld

Ivy World School has set up an example by teaching the students the dignity of labour and inculcating in them the virtues of humanity, righteousness and respectability. The school celebrated International Workers Day, also known as Labour Day with full aplomb. The management organised a lunch for the whole staff of the school including labour class, nannies, gardeners etc to acknowledge and reinforce the credentials attributed to all of them. To express gratitude for their tireless efforts which contribute to the upliftment and growth of the institution the CEO, Raghav Vasal, rewarded them with mementos. Principal S Chauhan acknowledged the efforts of the workers who constantly involve themselves in various activities and selflessly serve the nation. She also threw light on the importance of Labour Day. Director Aditi Vasal congratulated the workers and expressed their gratitude for their selfless service.