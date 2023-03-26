Workshop on big data analytics ends

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 25

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the School of Engineering, Design and Automation (SEDA) organised a two-day workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics Tools’. Rocky Bhatia, solutions architect at Adobe, was the resource person.

The objective of the workshop was to make students aware of the tools and techniques required for handling datasets. Vikrant Sharma, dean, SEDA, welcomed all the participants and expert. Topics such as introduction to big data, distributed computing, HDFS architecture, blocks, replication, map reduce, hadoop, hive query language, yarn, NoSQL, HBase, oozie, real-time data mining using spark streaming, elastic search, kibana, kafka were covered.

Gurdeep Singh Sihra, pro-chancellor, GNA University, congratulated the students for participating in the workshop.