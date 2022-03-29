Workshop on biochemical analyser at Doaba College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

The Department of Biotechnology, School of Life Sciences, Doaba College, Jalandhar, organised a workshop in Jalandhar.

A Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, sponsored hands on workshop titled “Technique Talk Series at DCJ: Biochemical Analyser” under the aegis of DBT Star College Status – SAARTHI, at the Doaba College, Jalandhar.

DBT Star Status – SAARTHI (Scientific aptitude augmentation and refinement through interaction with alumni) provides an opportunity to students to regularly interact with the alumni of the department.

Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal; Prof KK Yadav, HoD, Chemistry, and Dr Rajiv Khosla, Coordinator, School of Life Sciences and Head, Department of Biotechnology of the Doaba College, along with 50 students welcomed the resource person Dr Sunik Malik, Research Scientist, Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, GADVASU, Ludhiana, and Managing Director, DS Diagnostic laboratory, Jalandhar.

Dr Pardeep Bhandari, in his address, elaborated that such hands-on learning experiences play a cardinal role as value addition in strengthening the bench skill as well as professional scientific potential of the students. In his opening remarks, Dr Rajiv Khosla said DBT Star Status – SAARTHI was bringing incredible opportunities to students for expert, alumni interactions through meetings, lectures, workshops, group discussion, training etc.

Dr Sunik Malik began shared his experiences of experiential learning he gained during his stay as Undergraduate student of BSc Medical with Biotechnology in the Department of Biotechnology of Doaba College, Jalandhar. He gave a demonstration of the design and working of semi-automatic biochemical analyser available in the department.