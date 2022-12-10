 Workshop on cervical cancer at DPS : The Tribune India

Workshop on cervical cancer at DPS

Workshop on cervical cancer at DPS

St Soldier Divine Public School students mark International Anti-Corruption Day with a rally on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A workshop on cervical cancer for female staff members of Delhi Public School was organised by Dr Snigdha Mahajan and Dr Dimpal. Bhawana Shoor and Dr Amita Sharma were the speakers for the day. It was organised in association with Phulkari, a women’s organisation. The aim of the workshop was to increase awareness regarding cervical cancer.

Hans raj Students 3rd in quiz contest

Students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the college by participating in a quiz on millets organised by the NITTTR. The students secured the third position. The students were presented with various products made from millets. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students their achievement.

Workshop on Butchery at GNA varsity

Faculty of Hospitality, GNA University, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Traditional Butchery: Method and Techniques of Classical Cuts’. Chef Ashish Banyal, chef de partie, Radisson Hotel, was the resource person. The objective behind organising the workshop was to make students aware of slaughtering and pre-slaughtering procedures, grades of meat, cutting techniques and different cuts of mutton, fish, and poultry.

School runner-up in tournament

Students of St Soldier Divine Public School, Bhogpur, brought laurels to the institution by securing the runner-up position in the CBSE volleyball tournament (cluster). The school director, Amrik Singh, said the tournament was organised in Kapurthala. As many as 85 teams participated in the event. Harman, Prabhjot, Gurkeerat, Manpreet, Harjosh, Kamaldeep, Khushpreet, Ashish, Arshbir, Jashanpreet and Harmanpreet gave excellent performance. Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson, Sangeeta Chopra, congratulated the students for their success.

Slogan-writing competition held

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a slogan writing competition to mark ‘World Diabetes Day’. The event was organised by Department of Biotechnology. Students participated in the event with enthusiasm. Muskaan Sangotra, Ishrat, and Keshia secured the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

CBSE CLUSTER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

As many as 32 teams are participating in the championship. The teams will compete in four different pools. The winners of the matches held on first day were Delhi Public School, Doaba Public School, Pine wood School, Army Public School, DIPS (Tanda), Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Mandi Gobindgarh Public School and Sadhu Shergill Academy.

