Workshop on community service

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NSS unit of DAV University organised a workshop to make students aware of community service. The event was conducted by Maneet Deewan, director and co-founder of Cityneeds Innovation, a virtual platform that connects local NGOs with the nearest and most relevant volunteers and donors. During the workshop, Deewan highlighted the numerous social and personal issues faced by people around the world. He emphasised the importance of collective voluntary efforts for reducing the pain and misery of those in need. He urged the students to collaborate with peers, NGOs, and the administration for community welfare.

AICP gets new zonal secretary

The Principal of Hansraj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Ajay Sareen, has been selected as the zonal joint secretary of the North Zone Association of Indian College Principals (AICP). The AICP is the first registered organisation of college principals at the national level that provides a platform to academicians, administrators and policy makers. Ajay Sareen has been selected for having initiated ventures in collaboration with the district administration, NGOs, MNCs, educational institutes. His ventures include starting Project Green Jalandhar, maintaining green belt in front of the college, establishing the first food forest, installing waste paper recycling unit, teaching students of slum areas, adopting villages under UBA, providing free skill enhancement programmes, creating awareness for voting, promoting Indian culture by replacing convocation gowns with traditional angvastras, launching legal literacy cell, cyber law cell, HMV radio, HMV mobile app and many others.

66th convocation of Doaba College

The 66th convocation of Doaba College was organised on Saturday. Major General Anurag Chhibber was the chief guest. The dignitaries were accorded a hearty welcome by Chander Mohan, president, college managing committee, Alok Sondhi, general secretary, Sushma Chawla, vice-president and principal Pardeep Bhandari. The principal read the annual report of the college. As many as 480 students received degrees.

Expert talk at Kanya Maha vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an expert talk on the topic ‘Curiosity in Science’. The talk was organised by the PG Deptarment of Zoology in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council. Dr Felix Bast, professor, Central University, Bathinda, gave an overview of the career opportunities available in sciences and discussed different approaches to discover the career options both at international and national level. He discussed with the students his views on scholarships and funding agencies sponsoring young scientists in India and abroad. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said such event help students to gain the information regarding the required skill sets to work in the industrial world.