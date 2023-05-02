Workshop on exploring tools for visual analytics held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 1

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering recently organised a one-day workshop regarding the exploration of tools for visual analytics for students. The workshop’s objective was to provide practical training in the field of visual analytics tools.

Vikas Khullar, an associate professor at Chitkara University, was the expert speaker for the workshop who began discussing the growth potential of data science and analytics and its relevance in the business sector. He emphasised how big data was transforming businesses and most of them work with data-driven solutions. Khullar introduced the Power BI tool, demonstrated data preparation, data cleaning, visually-based data recognition, interactive dashboards and augmented analytics. He also introduced the concept of Pandas and its working, explaining its significance to other specialisations such as cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Gurdeep Singh Sihra, pro-chancellor of GNA University appreciated the department’s efforts in updating the students with the latest tools and technologies, emphasising that the university was committed to providing excellent education to its students. VK Rattan, vice-chancellor, congratulated all the participants and encouraged them to take active part in such events. Monika Hanspal, dean academics, interacted with participants, highlighted the significance of business and visual analytics, and shared that these technologies and hands-on practices make students industry-ready.

Hemant Sharma, pro vice-chancellor, thanking the management for providing the platform of learning for the students and staff, said this would help the students understand the practical aspect of analytics.