Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya and KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School organised a workshop on ‘Health and hygiene ‘ in collaboration with Inner Wheel Club. President of the organisation Resham Kaur and member of the organisation Dr Tarsem Lal were the guests. The workshop was conducted to make the girls aware of hygienic conditions during their monthly cycle. Addressing the students, Resham Kaur said that menstruation is a normal and healthy part of life for women and girls but lack of information leads to unhygienic and unhealthy menstrual practices, creating misconceptions and negative attitudes. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that female hygiene is crucial to empowering women.

Internship on human rights

A BBA LLB 10th semester student of St Soldier Law College has brought laurels by getting selected for internship in the National Human Rights Commission. She is one of the only two students who have been selected from all over Punjab. College Director Dr SC Sharma said Shivani’s internship is for one month, it will be in the Delhi office of the NHRC. He informed that earlier, St. Soldier students have been selected for such internships in NHRC, PSHRC, National Commission for Women and Ministry of Women and Child Development. Anil Chopra, Chairman, St Soldier Group and Sangeeta Chopra, vice-chairperson, appreciated the activities of the college.

Fun at water park

DIPS Chain of Schools organised a one-day summer day out for children from all branches to visit water parks. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra said that taking kids on trips not only gives them fun but also inculcates social skills and team work.

ARIIA rankings

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has emerged as a ‘Performer Institute’ in the prestigious Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA), 2021, a flagship programme of the Union Ministry of Education. The Vidyalaya has received this remarkable recognition under the category of non-technical institutions. The institute has consistently encouraged its students and faculty members to think creatively, push boundaries, and develop ground-breaking solutions to real-world challenges. Principal Ajay Sareen said, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire academic community.” She congratulated the entire team led by Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dr Rakhi Mehta, Lt. Sonia Mahindru, Alka Sharma, Lovleen Kaur, Navneeta, Ashish, Harpreet, Dr Jaspreet, Dr Minakshi, Dr Simmi and Vidhu Vohra.

G-20 district-level workshop

A day-long district-level workshop on awareness about G-20 presidency, focused on foundation literacy and numeracy, was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. It was done with the collaborative efforts of Kendriya Vidayala No. 3, Jalandhar. More than 100 faculty members of various academic institutes participated in the workshop which was held in three sessions. An expert talk was delivered by Dr Satish Kumar on Janbhagidari, collaborating community resources in education, as per NEP 2020. In the second session, the importance of artificial intelligence was discussed by the resource person Dr Pooja Dhand. In the third session, Dr Siddhi Sood was the resource person who imparted knowledge on inclusiveness of NEP 2020.

Seminar on environment organised

Amritsar: Khalsa College for Women, Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, Khalsa College of Law, Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, and Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, held multiple activities to create awareness about clean and healthy air. These activities were organised under the 'World Environment Week' celebrations. During the special seminar, teachers of the science department of Khalsa College for Women sensitised the students towards environmental protection through topics like waste management, mission life, go green, go paperless, etc. Dr Surinder Kaur said the college was taking steps towards making the campus clean, as two vermin-compost units and two plastic recycling units have already been set up. The IQAC cell of the college started a tree plantation drive, while NSS volunteers of the college and NCC cadets, 11 Punjab Battalion organised an awareness rally among the people to make the environment pollution free and reduce the use of plastic.

DAV celebrates environment day

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised an online workshop on "Sustainable Practices and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)" to celebrate World Environment Day under the aegis of Mission LiFE, an initiative of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The mission aims to promote sustainable living by encouraging individuals to make change in their lifestyles and emphasises responsible and conscious use of resources to safeguard and conserve the environment. The resource person for the workshop was Ajay Tanwar, an educationist and a counsellor. The workshop was attended by 48 participants. Ajay Tanwar highlighted the seven themes of Mission LiFE, such as save water, save energy, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, reduce single-use plastics, adopt sustainable food systems and adopt healthy lifestyles. Principal Pushpinder Walia emphasised upon the significance of the day and the need for spreading awareness for environmental protection. She further said that if mankind wishes to protect its future, then, we should certainly restore harmony between nature and human beings.