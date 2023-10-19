Workshop on low-cost teaching aids for govt school teachers organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Pushpa Gujral Science City in collaboration with NCSTC, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, successfully organised the first of seven workshops on low-cost teaching aids for government school teachers. The workshop was held from October 16 to 18, as part of a comprehensive series sanctioned by the NCSTC.

Around 50 teachers from diverse districts of Punjab actively participated in the inaugural workshop. Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, underscored the pivotal role of cultivating passion for science among students. He emphasised the transformative potential of incorporating low-cost teaching aids into classroom pedagogy to make science both interactive and enjoyable. Dr Grover highlighted that these innovative tools were meticulously crafted to immerse students in hands-on activities, fostering quicker learning, discouraging rote memorisation, and injecting an element of fascination into the subject. Citing research findings, he reminded the audience that human beings retain an impressive 90 per cent of what they actively engage through brilliantly demonstrated medium of science communication.

Darshan Lal Baweja from Yamuna Nagar was the distinguished expert who conducted hands-on sessions and facilitated an environment where teachers learnt to craft their own teaching aids that showcased various scientific principles to enhance conceptual understanding and stimulate creativity among students. Baweja also shared insights encouraging teachers to embrace this dynamic medium of instruction to create impactful learning experiences for their students.

Dr Munish Soin, programme coordinator, delivering vote of thanks, emphasised the importance of integrating teaching aids as an integral component of the classroom experience. He said PGSC is committed to spearhead transformative initiatives in science education, and these workshops will mark a significant step towards creating a more engaging and impactful learning environment for students across Punjab.