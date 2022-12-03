Workshop on measles rubella eradication held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 2

A workshop, National Strategic Plan for Eradication of Measles and Rubella in India, was held at the Civil Surgeon’s office. The workshop was held under the chairmanship of Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon Dr Preet Mohinder Singh, DIO Dr Seema Garg and WHO representative Dr Gagan Sharma.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Singh said the main goal of the programme was to eradicate measles and rubella by 2023. Preventative measures would be taken to protect children from measles and rubella.

Dr Seema Garg said deaths due to measles and rubella have decreased by 94% due to MR vaccination, but owing to nonavailability of MR vaccination the chances of getting measles increase.