Workshop on 'Anxiety and Mood Disorders' at HMV College, Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Freudian Psychological Society of Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyalaya (HMV) organised a workshop on “Anxiety and Mood Disorders: Let’s Understand Them Better” under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. Resource person Atul Madan, clinical psychologist, NHS Hospital, discussed the clinical and pathological aspects of anxiety disorders and covered the various spectrums of mood disorders and their underlying symptoms. Madan also talked about the key features of an effective counselling session and discussed case studies. Madan addressed the queries, encouraged students to have an open conversation on mental health and guided them by presenting inputs on how to become an impactful counsellor.

Super Spellathon

To make students understand the nuances of English language and to promote experiential learning in a creative manner, Mayor World School organised the virtual inter-house Super Spellathon for classes III to VIII. It was a quiz based on English language, literature and grammar. There were four participants from each house and a sturdy competition was witnessed amongst all four teams. For classes III to V, there were five rounds comprising the spell bee, sense relations, visual round (authors and poets), grammar mania and know your vocabulary (idioms and proverbs). The audio-visual round was the most captivating. In visual round, participants were asked to recognise famous authors and poets from the pictures shown to them.

Solo singing competition

A virtual online “My Country, My pride” competition was organised for classes I and II at Cambridge International School. Kinesthetic students went with dancing; students with musical intelligence chose singing and those who are good in linguistic and art chose slogan writing. Students of classes I and II participated in the different categories and showcased their love for country in their own way. The fun-filled extravaganza showcased a variety of dance performances, songs and creative slogans. The participants dressed in colourful costumes.

Basant Panchami

Basant Panchmi was virtually celebrated at CT Public School and CT World School with fervour. The staff members took the blessings of Goddess Saraswati by doing Saraswati Puja. CT Group co-chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi, Tanika Singh, Principal Daljeet Rana and Madhu Sharma along with staff members flew kites together. CT Public School Principal Daljeet Rana said it was a north Indian festival and was about celebrating the positivity that spring brings with it – a sense of hope.

Fit India Dance Sports

Students of Shiv Jyoti Public School excelled in All-India Sports Dance 2021 organised by Dance Sports Council of India and Dancing Lions School of Performing Arts, Council of Punjab and hosted by Lovely Professional University. Sukhmanpreet of Class V bagged the first position in semi-classical dance under the age group of 8 to 10 years. Kanika of Class VI bagged the second position in semi classical dance under category of 10 to 13 years .Tarush Anand of Class VII secured the first position in contemporary dance style under the age group of 10 to 13 years.

Tributes paid to Lata

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali here, expressed their grief at demise of Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, and paid their tributes to the legendary singer. While paying homage to the departed soul, Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the department, said Lata was the voice by which India was known globally and will be remembered for all times to come. She said her death has created a void in the world of film music. The staff prayed for strength to the family and fans of Lata Mangeshkar.

100 jabbed at camp

A vaccination camp was organised at Nobel School for students of 15-18 years. The medical team of Civil Hospital, Kartarpur, initiated the welfare programme with the help of health workers. The camp was successful in vaccinating nearly 100 students on the premises under the drive towards safe and healthy life. Besides students, staff members, teaching as well as non-teaching members were administered doses. The senior citizens of the neighbouring surroundings were also administered dose as per their record and support.

200 kids vaccinated at camp

A two-day Covid vaccination camp was organised at DIPS School, Suranussi. Around 200 students in the age group of 15 to 18 years were vaccinated. The medical team for vaccination made the students aware to always wear masks and take healthy diet keeping in mind the safety after vaccination. Principal Bela Kapoor thanked the medical team for coming to the school and supporting them in organising the camp. She said the vaccination was the right way to prevent the Covid epidemic.

Vaccination camp at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp on the campus. The camp was open for all citizens above the age of 18 years. A team from the Civil Hospital comprising ANM Palwinder Kaur and her team members, namely Devika and Kajal, performed the duty of vaccination. Prof Dwivedi adumbrated that this initiative is in continuance with our humble efforts to fight the pandemic and providing services to the citizens for Covid care.