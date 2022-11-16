 Workshop on stock simulator : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Workshop on stock simulator



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To transport students into real world of investing while learning academic concepts, one week workshop on stock simulator was organised by the School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus for the students of MBA III semester. They managed their portfolio’s by applying strategies to hold and sell the stocks. The highest earning portfolio managed by Atul and Rohit from bagged the first position, Muskan and Riya Sharma got second position, Disha and Akhil got the third Position. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs) congratulated the Department of Management for organising the workshop.

Children’s Day at Ivy Play school

Ivy World Play School celebrated Children’s Day ‘A Day on cloud 9’ for the tiny tots. The little munchkins came dressed in their favorite fairy tale or cartoon character attire. The children had a gala time watching movie with friends. The children enjoyed the movie by munching popcorns. The day ended with a dance party where the teachers and students danced together with full liveliness. The little munchkins were exhilarated to see the scrumptious cake and they really enjoyed the delectable feast.

Students shine in panel discussion

The eloquent orators of Swami Sant Dass Public School bagged the second position in Inte-school Sahodaya Panel Discussion Competition held at CJS Public School. The competition involved two rounds which included questioning and interacting with other panelists, moderator and the judges on the very important topic of 'Moral values and their integration in the education system'. The team of Khushi XI and Simran X got selected for the final round and impressed the audience with their confidence and communication skills on the very burning issue of 'Mental Health Hazards - Causes and Remedies'. Principal Dr Sonia Mago congratulated the winners and encouraged students to participate in such interactive sessions.

Children’s Day at Saffron SChool

Saffron School, Phagwara, kids enjoyed the Children's Day with great zeal. Students dressed up in Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's array and gave speech and recite poems. Students of 1 to V were taken to an amusement park in Jalandhar to enjoy day out with friends and teachers. Fun and Frolic was at its best in the park when the Principal joined students there. Students of 6th to 8th enjoyed educational and moral movie in the school. Sweets were distributed among all the students. Principal Dr. Sandeepa Sood along with students pay homage to our first Prime Minister of India and congratulated all the students on this occasion.

Principals, Students honoured

Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust organised an Academic Excellence Award ceremony. This occasion was organised to motivate and recognize the efforts of the Principals of various schools in the city and the students of class X in academics. For this ceremony, the grade X toppers of Session 2021-22 and Principals of 60 Schools in the city were invited to Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan. Dr. Palak Bowry, Director CSR, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr. Anup Bowry (Chairman) and Aradhana (Executive Director of Colleges), Innocent Hearts Group, were the guests of honour.

Children’s Day celebrated

To mark the birth anniversary of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, first Prime Minister of India, 'Smart Wings- A Foundation Learning Studio' under Tagore's International Smart School commemorated Children's day. Tiny weenies from pre-primary wing dressed up like Chacha Nehru and learnt paper cap making and paper rose making from their teachers. Children also enjoyed by playing games and dancing along with their friends. Director Ruchika Jain wished the students and applauded the efforts of teachers.

Students shine in zonal tournament

Two students of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, have glorified the school's name in the world of sports where Harsh Chahal proudly bagged gold medal in javeline and discus throw in U-19 and Rahul Gupta bagged gold medal in 100 m race in U-14 category at Punjab School Education Board district-level tournament. President of Group of State Public Schools, Dr. Narotam Singh,the Vice President, Dr. Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl were overjoyed with the performance of the participants. They appreciated the hard work put in by sports teachers Sanjay, Harjinder Kaur and Inderjit Singh.

Children’s Day celebrated

Children’s Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School. This day marked the inauguration of SD Trophy U-19 Inter School Cricket Tournament 2022 in the school. Chief guest Parveen Dada declared the tournament open admist synchronised march past led by Sports Captain Palakjeet Kaur followed by House Captains and Vice Captains of various Houses. SD Torch was lit in the school premises which symbolise struggle for victory and light of spirit and knowledge of life.

Children’s Day at CJS School

A special morning assembly was conducted by the teachers of C.J.S. Public School. Ainamjot hosted the morning assembly. Rachna Sharma, coordinator of the middle wing, gave the speech on the day sharing the teachings and warmly love of Pandit Jawaharlal for the children. A beautiful poem was recited by Sapna and Isha made the students take the pledge to be a better human being. Principal Dr. Ravi Suta addressed the students and made them aware about the importance of the day.

