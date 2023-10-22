Workshops for students on soft skills, exam fear

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 21

District Employment and Business Bureau, Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, conducted three separate workshops for Class XI and XII students of Dips School Hariana, Mount Carmel School, Mehtiana, and Doaba School Dohlron. District Employment Officer Ranjit Kaur said that 170 students of the three schools participated in these workshops, who were taught soft skills and points to overcome the fear of exams.

Career counsellor Aditya Rana said that the main purpose of these workshops was to prepare the students for the future by making them aware of soft skills. During these workshops, Sheetal and Vaishali, Assistant Professors of Soft Skills Department from Lovely University told the students how to prepare systematically for the important board exams, giving students an opportunity to study stress free. They said that along with studies, students get to learn hard skills, but soft skills like how to stand up and sit down, how to influence others with positive body language were not emphasised. Nowadays soft skills are very helpful to students in getting future jobs, so it is very important to learn about them. After this, Varun Nayyar and Tarundeep Singh of the Career Guidance Department of Lovely University told the students the tips to handle the pressure of studies. During these workshops, students were made aware of team management and leadership skills by conducting various activities.

#Doaba #Hoshiarpur #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara