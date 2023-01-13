Workshops organised to sensitise school heads about ‘Mission 100%’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 12

To achieve ‘Mission 100 per cent’ in class 5th board examination and to achieve foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) targets, workshops were organized in all seven primary education blocks of Nawanshahr district on Thursday. Besides, to prepare teachers for the pre-board examination (5th class) which are to be conducted between January 30 and February 4, meetings were also held.

425 primary school heads attend meets All heads of 425 primary schools in all seven blocks of Nawanshahr district attended the meetings related to pre-board examination (Class 5) scheduled between January 30 and February 4

Teachers trained about the on-the-spot testing for Classes 1 to 3 using an App, and told to pay special focus on foundational literacy and numeracy targets

Deputy DEO (Elementary) Varinder Kumar said the idea behind conducting workshops and meetings was to uplift the quality of education in primary schools. Besides, teachers were given training about the on-spot testing for Classes 1 to 3 using an App. They were told to pay special focus on FLN target under the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) Mission that has been recently started by the HRD Ministry.

He along with Parho Punjab coordinators Satnam Singh and Neelkamal also visited blocks Aur, Nawanshahr 1 and Balachaur-1 to motivate and guide teachers.

Deputy DEO Kumar instructed teachers to implement the planning issued by head office at school level to improve quality of education and develop a sense of belongingness with their hard work and dedication for the school in general and students in particular.

All heads of 425 primary schools attended the meetings held at Government Primary School, Bharthala block, Balachaur-1; Government Primary School, Mehandipur block, Balachaur-2; Government Primary School, Sahdara block, Saroya; Government Primary School, Mukandpur block, Mukandpur; Government Primary School, Jasso Mazara block, Banga; Government Primary School, Rahon block, Aur; and Government Primary School, Langroya block, Nawanshahr-1.

The meetings were conducted by Block Nodal Officers Kamaldeep, Kuldeep Singh, Balwant Kumar, Jasvir Singh, Amar Kataria, Baljeet Singh and Raman Kumar. BPEOs Ranjit Singh of Balachaur-1 and Gurpal Singh of Aur addressed the teachers and asked them to leave no stone unturned to bring 100 per cent result in forthcoming board exams and make all efforts to achieve FLN) targets. The structure of class 5 question paper of all subjects and unit wise marks distribution pattern was also presented at the meeting.