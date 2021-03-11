World Asthma Day observed

Jalandhar: World Asthma Day was observed at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, by Science Department under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Principal of the college. A seminar was conducted for students and staff. It is caused due to narrowing of the lungs in a person’s body, makes it very difficult for the person to freely breathe, said Randhawa.
