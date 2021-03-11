Hoshiarpur: The Library and Information Literacy cell of DAV College of Education celebrated World Book and Copy Right Day by organising quiz and book review competitions. College Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Harvinder Kaur, co-ordinator of the cell, highlighted the significance of the day. Ruchika and Sakshi shared their experiences regarding the use of college library. Aashim recited a poem on library. Students of MEd and BEd participated in in the quiz competition. OC
News anchoring contest held
Dasuya: English Literary Circle and the Department of English of JC DAV College, Dasuya, organised a news anchoring and video-making competition to allow students to showcase their talent in language proficiency and video editing skills. Rasik Gupta, principal, Darshan Academy, Dasuya, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Eight participants qualified for the final show of videos, which were adjudged under various parameters relating to language and videography. During the show, Dr Amandeep Rana, HoD English, said the pandemic period helped improve students’ camera and application handling efficiency. Such events were a strong platform to open windows for choosing a career in the media industry, he added.
