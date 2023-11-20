World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

Streets in the city wore a deserted look today as people remained glued to their TV screens to watch the World Cup final match between India and Australia.

Restaurants and cafes lured viewers with special screenings and discount on food. Large screens and speakers adorned several localities in residential areas, with people sporting Indian jerseys and cheering for the Men in Blue.

Fans cheer for the Men in Blue in Jalandhar on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Given that it was Sunday, markets were closed, and those who typically dine out on weekends chose to stay at home, engrossed in the game. The city experienced minimal traffic, and even the shops saw their owners, staff and visitors alike glued to the game.

Enthusiasm among children was palpable as they waved Indian flags and cheered for the team throughout the day.

Jagteshwar, a Class XI student, said: “I’ve been in my society park since 1 pm and it’s 7:40 pm now. The game is so captivating, you can’t take your eyes off the screen.” He proudly said he hadn’t missed a single game of Team India during this World Cup and was eagerly hoping for their victory.

Amit Taneja, a BJP leader and president of Friends Forum, a residents’ welfare society, organised a special screening of the match on the society premises. He said: “Instead of watching the match individually at home, we wanted to make the day special for all residents to enjoy together in one place. We had dhol, DJ, lights, Indian flags and jerseys — all to cheer for the team.”

Similarly, several shops in Johal Market, Model Town and other areas set up loudspeakers outside to ensure even commuters and passersby could revel in the match commentary.

Neeraj, a shopkeeper, remarked, “The entire country has gone crazy about the World Cup final. We wanted to make sure that everyone, including rickshaw-pullers and

vendors who couldn’t watch the match for any reason, stayed updated with the score.”

Though hosts India lost the match to Australia, it did not dampen the spirit of Indian cricket fans for after all it had been a wonderful season of cricket.

