World Earth Day: 'When we care for the Earth, we care for ourselves'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Rallies, poster making competitions, tree plantation drives, quiz and video presentations marked the World Earth Day celebrations in various schools and college of the city on Friday.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School marked the World Earth Day with activities widespread to invoke respect, concern and action to conserve the natural resources. Moving with the theme- Invest in our planet, activities like in-campus plantation drive, outdoor colouring programme, virtual visit to national parks and sanctuaries, poster and slogan creation and awareness march to the classrooms were held. Students through the poetical recitation expressed their loving concern for the greener earth. Rachna Monga, Principal, in her special address to the students, mentioned the importance of being receptive to the urgent need towards securing the natural resources.

Innocent Hearts School

Various activities were organised for the students of Eco Club by giving the message of ‘Go Green’ in all the five schools of Innocent Hearts group. Students of Grade VII took out a rally and gave the message of planting more and more trees for the protection of nature. Charts, flash cards were also made related to this subject on which beautiful messages were written for the protection of the earth. Along with this, they participated in the plantation drive and planted saplings of plants that provide oxygen round the clock and medicines plants like tulsi, aloe vera, cactus. Along with planting saplings, the students of Eco Club went to each Grade and gave the message of Go Green, explaining the importance of trees and plants. A drawing and colouring competition was organised for the students of Grade III and IV. Extempore competition was organised for the students of Grade V and VI based on the theme ‘Invest in our planet’. Enactment like earth activity was done by the students of Grade VIII in which children acted like earth. A special prayer meeting was organised for the children in which the students took an oath to protect the environment. Along with this, the children were motivated to conserve the natural wealth.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

The Department of Geography in association with the NSS Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women celebrated the Earth Day. Around 60 students from the departments of Geography and NSS actively participated in these celebrations. Principal Dr Navjot planted various saplings and inspired the students to seed more and more plants. As this year the theme of the Earth Day was ‘Invest In Our Planet’, the Principal urged the students to save trees, protect them, plant umpteen plants and trees and to safeguard our flora, fauna and animals. She also said that taking active steps to preserve nature is the only way to save our mother Earth. Students planted various trees at their homes, wrote slogans, provided clean drinking water to quench the thirst of birds in sweltering summers and vowed to continue these practices on a daily basis. Towards the end, the students were also shown a documentary termed ‘How To Save Our Earth’. The NSS officers Manita, Manjeet and Atma Singh urged the students to not only thrive to maintain the beauty, health and piousness of Earth, but also to aware the society regarding the same objective.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

World Earth Day was celebrated in all branches of St Soldier Group of Institutions. The students, by doing face painting and dressed up as earth, trees, plants, forests etc., threw light on the crisis looming on it and made them aware of its dire consequences. The students said the way we are polluting the earth, the coming generation will have to borrow breath and it will become impossible to live on this beautiful earth. The students made the model of the earth inscribed on their faces and made them aware of its beauty and told that its glory and beauty is from the trees, green forests. On this occasion, students and staff together planted new saplings in the institutions and asked everyone to plant saplings nearby.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World Earth Day. The celebrations were organised by the Department of Science, Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) of KMV and NCC. During the celebrations, various activities such as poster making, slogan writing, rangoli, choreography; tree donation etc. were organised for the students. More than 200 students from different departments of the college participated in the celebration. The students through their posters and slogans gave a message of reducing pollution, improving air quality and also to improve surroundings by making the Mother Earth clean and green.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engg

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated World Earth Day to sensitise the students about various eco-friendly practices that can be incorporated in everyday life to stop environmental degradation and help in preservation of nature and natural resources. An extempore competition was organised to mark the celebrations and students expressed their views and concerns on a variety of topics related to how to save our planet from devastation and taking strict measures to curb environmental pollution. The topics included ‘Conservation of Natural Resources’, ‘Loss of Bio Diversity’, ‘Wildlife preservation’, ‘Optimum Utilisation of Resources’ etc. The extempore competition was followed by an expert lecture on “Awareness of Rainwater Harvesting”. Pahulpreet Singh was the resource person for this session. Singh explained the importance and process of Rainwater Harvesting to the students.

