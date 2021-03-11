World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 14

As Kanjli Wetland did not see any migratory bird this year due to water hyacinth infestation, ecologists warn that other wetlands might face the same problem if the government and populace do not pay attention.

Birds are turning up in decent numbers at Harike and Keshopur wetlands. But with natural habitats and water bodies under threat from pollution and development, other wetlands might also be threatened in the future. Birding and sensitivity towards migratory birds should be encouraged. — Bageshwar Singh, Nature Enthusiast

Rampant use of fertilisers and pesticides, dramatic decrease in water bodies and farm fires have all contributed to the a loss of ecosystem conducive to the thriving of insect, fish and in turn bird populations in the state. While Bageshwar Singh, an nature enthusiast, who has been studying the Kanjli habitat for over a decade says, “Kanjli didn’t get migratory birds this year due to rampant growth of water hyacinth. If birds don’t spot water, they won’t stop over. The administration and society need to work together to make the habitats conducive for birds. The rampant use of fertilisers also pollute waters, causing a dip in fish population in water bodies and in turn algae thrive. This turns away birds which shy away from such water bodies.”

“Birds are turning up in decent numbers at Harike and Keshopur Wetlands. However, with natural habitats and water bodies under threat from pollution and development, in future, other wetlands might also be threatened. Birding and sensitivity towards migratory birds should be encouraged. Awareness regarding bird watching should be spread among local populace,” he added.

Bird species, which frequently visit Kanjli, include Bar Headed Geese, Northern Pintails, Northern Shoveler, Common Porchard, Purple Swamphen among and the commonly found Common Moorhen, among others.

Nikhil Senger, Nawanshahr-based conservator and honouraray wildlife warden, said, “In the forests and water bodies near Ropar, even at Nawanshahr at villages like Tonsa, a large number of migratory birds used to turn up in winters every year. But now hardly any birds can be seen. Use of fertilisers has caused a huge dwindling in insect populations. While water bodies have vanished in huge numbers, insect populations which sustain birds, has also dramatically decreased. Populations of local birds like Shikra (Accipiter badius) - also called Little Banded Goshawk, vultures and owls have also decreased. Water bodies need to be revived and waters need to be rid of pesticides and fertilisers to encourage huge numbers of birds in the region.”